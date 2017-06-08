⛳Get your golf swag! U.S. Open merchandise tent opens for business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIN -- The merchandise tent at the U.S. Open is open for business! It offers the public's first look inside Erin Hills since the course closed for preparations last fall. The merchandise tent is open to the general public without a ticket, but only for a limited time!

Before FOX6 News could even make it in the door, people couldn't help but show off their new golf swag on Thursday, June 8th.

Mary Spaeth and her West Bend friends made the most of the grand opening.

"It's just fun being here," said Spaeth.

They said they were curious as to what they all might find inside.

"I've done this for 23 years," said Mary Lopuszynski, merchandising and licensing.

Lopuszynski made the merchandise tent happen, and for the U.S. Open, that means fans are able to shop in a tent nearly the size of a football field!

"50,000 golf shirts, 25,000 towels," Lopuszynski said.

In total, there are 400,000 logo'd items, and Lopuszynski said this year's is going over very well.

"I can tell you unequivocally this logo has had the best response that I have heard in my career," said Lopuszynski.

This year marks the first time the tournament has ever been in Wisconsin.

The merchandise tent isn't open to the public for the entire run of the tournament. In fact, starting Monday, June 12th you're going to need a ticket for the U.S. Open if you want to shop there.