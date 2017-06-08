× Greenfield Middle School on lockdown amid search for robbery suspect

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Middle School has been placed on lockdown as police look for a robbery suspect Thursday, June 8th.

Police are searching for the suspect in the area near 27th and Layton Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a blue polo shirt and tan pants with white paint on them and a blue baseball hat.

If you see him, call police.

