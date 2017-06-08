Grilled and served: Impress your dad this Father’s Day with a delicious steak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Impress your dad this Fathers Day with a delicious steak. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for ribeyes and portabello mushrooms that are grilled and served with a compound butter.

Ribeye Steaks with Blue Cheese Butter and Mushrooms

Ingredients

4 beef Ribeye Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 12 ounces each)

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon pepper

8 medium portobello mushrooms, stems removed (about 1-3/4 pounds)

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Blue Cheese Butter:

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/4 cup butter, softened

3 tablespoons chopped rehydrated sun-dried tomatoes, not packed in oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Instructions