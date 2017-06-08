Grilled and served: Impress your dad this Father’s Day with a delicious steak

MILWAUKEE -- Impress your dad this Fathers Day with a delicious steak. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for ribeyes and portabello mushrooms that are grilled and served with a compound butter.
Ribeye Steaks with Blue Cheese Butter and Mushrooms
Ingredients
- 4 beef Ribeye Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 12 ounces each)
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 8 medium portobello mushrooms, stems removed (about 1-3/4 pounds)
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- Salt
- Chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Blue Cheese Butter:
- 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
- 1/4 cup butter, softened
- 3 tablespoons chopped rehydrated sun-dried tomatoes, not packed in oil
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
- 1. Combine garlic, thyme and pepper; press evenly onto beef steaks. Set aside.
- 2. Brush mushrooms with oil. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange mushrooms around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 9 to 14 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill mushrooms 16 to 18 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 15 minutes) or until tender, turning occasionally.
- 3. Meanwhile, combine Blue Cheese Butter ingredients in small bowl until well blended.
- 4. Cover and refrigerate 2 steaks, 4 mushrooms and 1/2 cup Blue Cheese Butter to use in Ribeye Steak Sandwiches. Spread remaining Blue Cheese Butter over remaining 2 steaks. Coarsely chop remaining 4 mushrooms; divide evenly among 4 plates. Carve steaks into slices; arrange evenly over mushrooms. Season with salt, as desired. Garnish with parsley, if desired.Ribeye Steak Sandwiches: Toast eight 1/2-inch thick slices olive bread. Spread 1 tablespoon leftover Blue Cheese Butter on 1 side of each bread slice. Carve leftover grilled steaks into slices; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Divide slices evenly among buttered sides of 4 bread slices.Top each with 1 leftover grilled mushroom. Divide 1-1/2 cups fresh baby spinach evenly over mushrooms. Close sandwiches with remaining bread slices, buttered sides down. Cut sandwiches in half; serve.