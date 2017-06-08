Last of 4 men who prosecutors say got away with $20 after fatal shooting pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE — The final of four people charged in connection with the robbery-turned-homicide of 32-year-old Rebecca Wood in July of 2016 has reached a plea deal in the case against him.

37-year-old Carlando Mukes on Thursday, June 8th pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, habitual criminality repeater, penalties for felonies – Class “G” felony.

He’ll be sentenced on June 19th.

19-year-old Jeremiah Flowers on June 1st pleaded guilty to one count of theft of movable property from a person or corpse as party to a crime, penalties for felonies – Class “G” felony.

He’ll be sentenced on August 4th.

27-year-old William Bounds in February pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery with use of force as party to a crime, habitual criminality repeater. He was sentenced to serve 17 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision.

21-year-old Deanthony Bradley in November pleaded guilty to one count of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime. He was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison, and 15 years extended supervision.

Wood was shot and killed on July 13th, 2016 near 28th and Clarke in Milwaukee. Investigators said Wood was shot while in her vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, Bradley and three others wanted to rob Wood. A witness told investigators he saw Bradley with a weapon, and thought this was a drug deal.

Authorities say Bradley pointed a gun at Wood’s head with his finger on the trigger. He told police when Wood tried to drive away, the gun went off — and Wood was killed. An autopsy revealed she suffered two gunshot wounds — one to the back and one to the chest — wounds caused by one bullet, according to police.

After the shooting, Wood’s vehicle crashed into a tree in the area.

According to the complaint, after the shooting, a witness indicated one of the suspects went to Rebecca Wood’s vehicle and took a purse — apparently dropping it when a witness yelled at them. The complaint says police found Rebecca Wood’s purse and a $20 bill near her body at the scene. A $10 bill was later found at the scene, with blood on it.

The complaint says one of the suspects stated that they got away with $20 after the robbery and fatal shooting. The complaint states that a suspect told investigators he used the money to buy cigarettes and “two bags of weed.”