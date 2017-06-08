Man taken into custody after tactical situation in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — A man was taken into custody after a tactical situation in Waukesha Wednesday night, June 7th.
Police responded to a burglary complaint near Moreland and Jefferson around 8:00 p.m.
A woman came out of the building and told officers a man was still inside.
Police deployed their emergency rescue vehicle after the man refused to come out. The suspect was taken into custody shortly before midnight.
The investigation is ongoing.
43.022472 -88.216642