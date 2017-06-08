MPD welcomes 58 brand new officers who just graduated from the academy

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department welcomed 58 brand new officers Thursday, June 8th, who graduated from the Milwaukee Police Academy.

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn addressed the new officers and their supporters.

“I believe that you were raised by your folks to be a certain kind of person. That’s why you were brave enough to step up and accept this vocation,” Chief Flynn said.

This group began training in December. They make up the second of two recruit classes to begin training in 2016 at the academy.