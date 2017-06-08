Police: 10-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver on Milwaukee’s northwest side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 10-year-old was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night, June 7th on the city’ northwest side.
It happened near Hampton Avenue and Grantosa Drive shortly before 6:30 p.m.
The vehicle fled the scene.
Police say the girl was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police continue to seek the vehicle.
43.105075 -88.018642