Police: 10-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 10-year-old was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night, June 7th on the city’ northwest side.

It happened near Hampton Avenue and Grantosa Drive shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Police say the girl was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to seek the vehicle.