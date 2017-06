× Police: Man shot, killed near 19th and Atkinson; no one in custody

MILWAUKEE — A man was shot and killed near 19th and Atkinson Thursday afternoon, June 8th.

It happened around 2:00 p.m.

Police said no one is in custody — and the investigation is ongoing.

FOX6 News has a crew en route to the scene.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.