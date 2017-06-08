× Police: Mother arrested, accused of stabbing son near 95th and Brown Deer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police took a woman into custody late Wednesday night, June 7th after she allegedly stabbed her own son.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at an apartment near 95th and Brown Deer.

Police say the woman stabbed her son during an argument. Authorities say alcohol was involved.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his neck and forearm — but no major arteries were hit.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

