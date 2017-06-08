Police: Multiple parked vehicles entered, items stolen near 75th and Northridge Lakes Blvd.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say multiple parked vehicles were entered, and items were stolen from them on June 7th and 8th on N. 75th Street near Northridge Lakes Boulevard.

Police said they’re seeking suspects.

According to police, the exact number of vehicles affected in these thefts is being determined, as victims returned to their vehicles and reports were filed Thursday.

A FOX6 News crew noted several windows strewn about the scene — and police said “bending or popping out the window is not a new technique,” but occurs at times in vehicle break-ins.

The investigation is ongoing.

