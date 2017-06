× Police seek suspect after man shot, wounded by family member during fight

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man was shot by a family member during a fight.

It happened shortly before 4:00 p.m. near 23rd and Nash.

Police said the victim is a 55-year-old man from Milwaukee. He suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD is seeking the suspect.