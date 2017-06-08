× Racine FD: Careless use of combustible liquid leads to fire in second-story bedroom

RACINE — A mattress was ignited in a second story bedroom of a one-family home as a result of an occupant carelessly using a combustible liquid or aerosol spray, according to the Racine Fire Department.

The fire took place at 1625 State Street in Racine on Thursday, June 8th.

According to officials, during the fire the occupant became trapped and exited the bedroom to the outside of the home onto a lower section of the roof. Firefighters quickly rescued the occupant and extinguished the fire.

The home sustained both fire and smoke damage to the first and second floor.

Officials say there were 13 family pets inside the residence at the time of the fire and one did not survive.

The American Red Cross was not needed.

There is an estimated $5,000 in damages.