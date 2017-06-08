Recognize them? Police need help identifying gas station armed robbery suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Falcon Fuel, located near 16th Street and State Street. It happened around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 4th.

Police say the suspects entered the store and suspect #1 struck an employee with a gun. The suspects then stole merchandise from the store and fled from the scene.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male, between 16-20 years-old, and 5’8”-5’10” tall. He was last seen wearing a pink/blue polo shirt and gray pants.

Suspect #2 is described as a black female, between 16-20 years-old, 5’4’-5’6” tall, with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.