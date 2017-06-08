Several water parks, splash pads and wading pools in Milwaukee County opening this weekend
MILWAUKEE — With the warm weekend ahead, Milwaukee County Parks is opening up two family water parks, seven splash pads, and nine wading pools beginning Saturday, June 10th.
According to a news release from Milwaukee county Parks, here’s where and when you can get in on the water fun:
- Cool Waters in Greenfield Park, 2028 S. 124 St., West Allis
- David F. Schulz Aquatic Center in Lincoln Park, 1301 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee
WHEN:
Cool Waters: Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.;
Friday (beginning 6/16), 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
David F. Schulz: Saturday & Sunday, noon–6 p.m.; Monday–Thursday, noon –8 p.m.;
Friday (beginning 6/16), noon–6 p.m.
7 splashpads, with varied hours (See countyparks.com search: splash pads)
Carver, 911 W. Brown St.
Clarke Square, 2330 W. Vieau Place
Dineen, 6901 W. Vienna Ave.
Gordon, 1321 E. Locust St.
Lindbergh, 3629 N. 16 St
Madison, 9800 W. Glendale Ave
Moody, 2201 W. Auer Ave.
9 wading pools, with varied hours (See countyparks.com search: wading)
Columbus, 7301 W. Courtland Ave.
Cooper, 8701 W. Chambers St.
Hales Corners, 5765 S. New Berlin Road
Jacobus, 6501 W. Hillside Lane
Rainbow, 700 S. 119 St.
Smith, 5462 N. 33 St.
Tiefenthaler, 2501 W. Galena St.
Walker Square, 1031 S. 9 St.
West Milwaukee, 5000 W. Burnham St.
Beginning June 12, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–noon: Tot Time at David F. Schulz
Tot Time is a session for children age 7 & under and their adult caregivers who want to introduce their little ones to the water, in the zero-depth play area before the crowds arrive.
Opening June 17: Deep-well pools & remaining wading pools
