Several water parks, splash pads and wading pools in Milwaukee County opening this weekend

MILWAUKEE — With the warm weekend ahead, Milwaukee County Parks is opening up two family water parks, seven splash pads, and nine wading pools beginning Saturday, June 10th.

According to a news release from Milwaukee county Parks, here’s where and when you can get in on the water fun:

Cool Waters in Greenfield Park , 2028 S. 124 St., West Allis

, 2028 S. 124 St., West Allis David F. Schulz Aquatic Center in Lincoln Park, 1301 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee

WHEN:

Cool Waters: Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.;

Friday (beginning 6/16), 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

David F. Schulz: Saturday & Sunday, noon–6 p.m.; Monday–Thursday, noon –8 p.m.;

Friday (beginning 6/16), noon–6 p.m.

7 splashpads, with varied hours (See countyparks.com search: splash pads)

Carver, 911 W. Brown St.

Clarke Square, 2330 W. Vieau Place

Dineen, 6901 W. Vienna Ave.

Gordon, 1321 E. Locust St.

Lindbergh, 3629 N. 16 St

Madison, 9800 W. Glendale Ave

Moody, 2201 W. Auer Ave.

9 wading pools, with varied hours (See countyparks.com search: wading)

Columbus, 7301 W. Courtland Ave.

Cooper, 8701 W. Chambers St.

Hales Corners, 5765 S. New Berlin Road

Jacobus, 6501 W. Hillside Lane

Rainbow, 700 S. 119 St.

Smith, 5462 N. 33 St.

Tiefenthaler, 2501 W. Galena St.

Walker Square, 1031 S. 9 St.

West Milwaukee, 5000 W. Burnham St.

Beginning June 12, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–noon: Tot Time at David F. Schulz

Tot Time is a session for children age 7 & under and their adult caregivers who want to introduce their little ones to the water, in the zero-depth play area before the crowds arrive.

Opening June 17: Deep-well pools & remaining wading pools

For more information on the Milwaukee County Parks, CLICK HERE.