Slenderman stabbing: Court reviews jury questionnaire in case against Anissa Weier, Morgan Geyser

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha County judge reviewed on Thursday, June 8th the jury questionnaires that will be used in the cases against Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser.

This case stems from May 2014, when Weier and Geyser, then-12-year-old girls, allegedly stabbed their friend 19 times to please the internet horror character Slenderman. Both girls are 15 years old now.

Weier appeared in court for her hearing at 1:30 p.m. The court reviewed the jury questionnaire — and made some modifications. A modified questionnaire is due to be submitted to the court by June 16th. Also in court Thursday, the defense requested parental contact for Weier. The court granted that request — and ordered that Weier have contact with her parents after the hearing.

A similar hearing was held at the Waukesha County Courthouse for Morgan Geyser at 2:30 p.m. Geyser appeared via video conferencing. Again, the court was there to review the jury questionnaire in the case against Geyser.

Weier is scheduled to go on trial on September 11th. Geyser’s trial is set to begin on October 16th.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.