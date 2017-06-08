LIVE VIDEO: Hearing in Waukesha County court for Morgan Geyser, accused in Slenderman stabbing case

Spraying mechanism shatters woman’s windshield at car wash in Fond du Lac

Posted 2:17 pm, June 8, 2017

Car wash incident (PHOTO: Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue on Twitter)

FOND DU LAC — Scary moments for a woman at a car wash in Fond du Lac Thursday morning, June 8th, after a report came in that she was trapped in her vehicle.

It happened shortly before 9:00 a.m. at the “Buggy Bath,” located on Scott Street near Pearl Lane.

According to officials with the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department, upon the arrival of first responders, the woman was out of her vehicle. It was determined that part of the car wash spraying mechanism came into contact with the front windshield, shattering it.

No one was hurt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene, and the car wash owner was contacted to make necessary repairs.