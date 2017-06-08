× Spraying mechanism shatters woman’s windshield at car wash in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — Scary moments for a woman at a car wash in Fond du Lac Thursday morning, June 8th, after a report came in that she was trapped in her vehicle.

It happened shortly before 9:00 a.m. at the “Buggy Bath,” located on Scott Street near Pearl Lane.

According to officials with the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department, upon the arrival of first responders, the woman was out of her vehicle. It was determined that part of the car wash spraying mechanism came into contact with the front windshield, shattering it.

FDLFR o/s at the Buggy Bath 804 W. Scott for a report of a steel pole which went through a car in automatic wash. Occupant removed w/o inj. pic.twitter.com/2rvMZOCdp7 — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) June 8, 2017

No one was hurt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene, and the car wash owner was contacted to make necessary repairs.