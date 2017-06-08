× Steal a taco! Taco Bell offers free Doritos Locos Taco after Warriors stole road win from Cavs

MILWAUKEE — The NBA Finals are underway, and because the Golden State Warriors stole a road win from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Taco Bell is letting everyone in America steal a FREE taco!

According to Taco Bell officials, free Doritos Locos Tacos will be available on Tuesday, June 13th from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. — limit one per customer, no purchase necessary.

Kevin Durant drained a big three-pointer with 45.3 seconds left and scored 31 points as Golden State moved within one win of postseason perfection and payback. The Warriors rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 Wednesday night to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Game 4 takes place Friday night.