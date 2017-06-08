× Summerfest, Harley-Davidson partner up for another 5 years at Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival and Harley-Davidson Motor Company announced on Thursday, June 8th a new five-year contract extension for sponsorship of the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse at Maier Festival Park. This is a partnership that began in 1997.

The sponsorship extension includes the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse venue, free parking for all motorized two-wheel vehicles during Summerfest in a lot located near the Mid-Gate entrance, and H.O.G. Member annual free admission day.

Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. issued the following statement in a news release:

“We greatly appreciate Harley-Davidson Motor Company for their continued commitment to Summerfest, the Ethnic and Cultural Festivals, and our community. Harley-Davidson is a very visible long-time sponsor of Summerfest, and we are thankful to have such a cooperative working relationship with such an iconic American brand.”

Joanne Bischmann, Harley-Davidson’s Vice President and Chief Communication Officer, issued this statement:

“Harley-Davidson is proud to support events in our hometown and we couldn’t be more excited to extend our commitment to Summerfest as we kick off the festival season and Summerfest’s 50th celebration in a few weeks. Harley-Davidson is passionate about helping ensure Milwaukee continues to thrive, and Summerfest is one reason why this city is a great tourist destination and a wonderful place to live.”