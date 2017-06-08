Ariana Grande heads back on tour -- and Bill Cosby is back in court. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
TMZ: The trial against comedian Bill Cosby continues
-
TMZ: Jamie Foxx says Oprah saved his life, what he credits her for doing
-
Bill Cosby’s image as family man on line at sexual assault trial
-
Bill Cosby, in first interview in 2 years, says he won’t testify
-
11 people seated on Cosby jury; defense sees race bias
-
3 white men, 2 white women picked for Bill Cosby jury so far
-
-
“I was frozen:” Bill Cosby accuser says she was drugged, groped
-
Bill Cosby’s accuser stands by her story under cross-examination
-
Police: 19 dead, 50+ hurt in “terrorist incident” at Ariana Grande concert in England
-
Ariana Grande honors ‘angels’ as tour resumes
-
Bill Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake
-
-
Jury of 12 on Bill Cosby sex assault case includes 2 African-Americans
-
“American Idol” coming back? TMZ reports bidding war between FOX and NBC
-
Cosby’s lawyer attacks 1 accuser as sex assault trial opens