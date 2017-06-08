× Wanted: Parking lot attendants to work the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills

ERIN HILLS — Want to be a part of one of the biggest upcoming sporting events? The 2017 U.S. Open Golf Championship and Erin Hills needs your help. They’re looking for parking lot attendants. You’ll be tasked with helping within the parking lots being used for the golf tournament and with greeting patrons attending the championship as they’re arriving and leaving.

The work locations will be at parking lots in either Hartford, Oconomowoc, or West Bend.

The position is open to men and women over the age of 15. We have morning and afternoon shifts available all week. You’ll be working from June 12 to June 18.

This is an opportunity to take part in the coordination and operation of the U.S. Open Golf Championship!

Fill out an application at countryclubservicesinc.com/applications.php and click on the Erin Hills, Wisconsin link. You can also fill out an application in person at 7177 County Highway O in Hartford. If you need any help throughout the application process, call 262-314-0066.