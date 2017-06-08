× Wisconsin Herd selected as team name for Bucks’ NBA D-League

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks’ new NBA Developmental League franchise set to begin play in Oshkosh for the 2017-18 season has been named the Wisconsin Herd.

According to a press release, the Wisconsin Herd name reflects the Bucks brand while representing the Bucks as a statewide organization from the top down. BMO Harris Bank has been named the first major partner of the Wisconsin Herd. The Herd will begin their inaugural season in the NBA D-League in November.

Wisconsin Herd President Steve Brandes issued the following statement:

“The Wisconsin Herd is so much more than a team name; it’s a brand that embodies a group of players fighting to join the Milwaukee Bucks, along with an excited fan base ready to rally behind Wisconsin’s newest team. We hope the people of the Fox Valley join the Herd today with family-affordable season tickets to watch future NBA talent.”

Bucks President Peter Feigin issued this statement:

“We are proud to call our D-League team the Wisconsin Herd, which we believe will resonate with fans across the state. The Herd will become an important brand extension of the Bucks and we’re excited to watch the emerging talent in the upcoming season.”

To purchase season tickets, or for more information on the Wisconsin Herd, fans can visit bucks.com/dleague or call Herd sales representatives at the Bucks office at 414-227-0599.