× 1 transported by Flight for Life after vehicle strikes tree, rolls over in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 50-year-old West Milwaukee woman was transported to the hospital by Flight for Life early Friday morning, June 9th following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Washington County. The vehicle struck a tree before rolling several times.

It happened around 6:00 a.m. on northbound I-41 near Cedar Creek Road in the Town of Polk.

When officials arrived on scene, they located a severely damaged a severely damaged vehicle down a steep embankment on the east side of I-41. Officials say it was apparent that the vehicle had rolled several times and came to rest after striking a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a 50-year-old West Milwaukee woman, required extrication from her vehicle and was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa via Flight For Life. The operator’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

An on-scene investigation revealed the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was northbound on I-41 in the left lane, when for an unknown reason(s), her vehicle gradually veered right and entered the east ditch line. The vehicle continued northbound in the ditch line and struck the back side of a metal guardrail.

After striking the guard rail, the vehicle rolled several times down a steep embankment and struck a tree.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the operator was wearing her seatbelt.

The operator was transported via ambulance to a nearby off-freeway location were Flight For Life had previously been staged.

The right lane of I-41 in the area of the crash was closed for approximately an hour and a half to facilitate rescue and clean up operations.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this time and matter remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.