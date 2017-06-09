6 wanted, 5 arrested as FBI targets “Gangster Disciples,” violent Milwaukee street gang

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced Friday, June 9th an eight-month investigation resulted in 11 suspects federally charged. The investigation targeted a Milwaukee-based street gang “Gangster Disciples.”

The FBI’s Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Gang Task Force (SWRGTF), which is composed of personnel from the FBI, DEA and Milwaukee Police Department, worked jointly with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Group (MMDEG), which is composed of personnel from the Milwaukee, West Allis and South Milwaukee Police Departments.

Officials say the “Gangster Disciples” street gang is responsible for numerous acts of violence, as well as the sale and distribution of controlled substances, including heroin and cocaine in Milwaukee.

According to the FBI, the investigation resulted in 11 federal indictments for drug and/or weapons charges.

In addition, several other gang members were charged by the state.

The following individuals were indicted, and all reside in Milwaukee — five are in custody and six are still WANTED:

Kavanaugh C. Coleman, D.O.B. 06/18/87

Omar Q. Triggs, D.O.B. 02/08/90

Mychael L. Sykes, D.O.B. 06/29/87

Joshua L. Brown, D.O.B. 06/21/89

Shadell L. Burcks, D.O.B. 06/02/84

Alexander T. Jenkins, D.O.B. 03/31/93 (WANTED)

Kendrick A. Davis, D.O.B. 02/06/96 (WANTED)

Olajwan M. Veasy, D.O.B. 07/29/92 (WANTED)

Jeremy J. Crumb, D.O.B. 01/29/92 (WANTED)

John L. Dismuke, D.O.B. 10/16/87 (WANTED)

Marcello M. Mays, D.O.B. 01/19/82 (WANTED)

On Thursday, June 8th the SWRGTF, supported by FBI Chicago, DEA, U.S. Marshals, Milwaukee police, MMEG, St. Francis police and the Wisconsin Counterdrug Program executed five federal and state search warrants, seizing a total of 17 firearms from the following locations:

7600 block of West Leon Terrace

3000 block of North Richards Street

2300 South 7th Street

6000 North 91st Street

8900 North 85th Street

In addition, officials say three vehicles were seized and eight properties are under criminal forfeiture proceedings.

“This is a great example of the successful partnerships made through the Violence Reduction Network. The Milwaukee Police Department partnering with the FBI, DEA, and U.S. Marshal’s Service is yielding positive results and enhance’s safety in the Center Street Corridor.”

Authorities say all of the wanted individuals should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know their location, call the FBI or your local police department.

PHOTO GALLERY