Attention drivers: List of overnight full closures that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Mark Klipstein with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Friday, June 9

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at HWY 100 for sign structure work - 11PM - 6AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for sign structure work - 11PM - 6AM

Monday, June 12 and Tuesday, June 13

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for girder erection - 10PM - 5AM

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at National Avenue for overhang work - 11PM - 4:30AM

Overnight Closure I-94 East to I-41/894 South system ramp for girder erection - 10PM - 5AM

Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at HWY 100 for sign overhang work - 11PM - 4:30AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for overhang work - 11PM - 4:30AM