Developing: At least 8 fires reported on Milwaukee’s south side

Posted 6:11 am, June 9, 2017, by , Updated at 07:32AM, June 9, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Officials are investigating multiple overnight fires on Milwaukee's south side.

Fire officials received reports of at least eight rubbish fires between 1:45 a.m. and 4 a.m. Some of those fires spread to nearby buildings.

At this time, police say there is a high probability these fires are related. The suspects are unknown, however, police indicate they are possibly juveniles on bicycles.

List of fires reported:

  • Rubbish fire reported near  9th and Maple around 1:45 a.m.
  • Garage fire reported near 10th and Lapham around 2:30 a.m.
  • Rubbish fire reported near 29th and Hayes around 3 a.m.
  • Garage fire reported near 31st and Hayes around 3:13 a.m.
  • Garage fire reported near 30th and Burnham around 3:30 a.m.
  • Building fire reported near 20th and Mitchell around 3:38 a.m.
  • Fire reported near 28th and Rogers around 3:42 a.m.
  • Rubbish fire reported near 25th and Burnham around 3:45 a.m.

The West Allis Fire Department also responded because there were two scenes so close to each other.

Fire near 10th and Lapham

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.