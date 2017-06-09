Developing: At least 8 fires reported on Milwaukee’s south side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Officials are investigating multiple overnight fires on Milwaukee's south side.

Fire officials received reports of at least eight rubbish fires between 1:45 a.m. and 4 a.m. Some of those fires spread to nearby buildings.

At this time, police say there is a high probability these fires are related. The suspects are unknown, however, police indicate they are possibly juveniles on bicycles.

Assisting 3 adults after rear cottage fire in the 1600 blk of S 20th St. #Milwaukee @RedCrossWIS pic.twitter.com/9QLUaXVPeo — Bob Wade (@rlwade) June 9, 2017

List of fires reported:

Rubbish fire reported near 9th and Maple around 1:45 a.m.

Garage fire reported near 10th and Lapham around 2:30 a.m.

Rubbish fire reported near 29th and Hayes around 3 a.m.

Garage fire reported near 31st and Hayes around 3:13 a.m.

Garage fire reported near 30th and Burnham around 3:30 a.m.

Building fire reported near 20th and Mitchell around 3:38 a.m.

Fire reported near 28th and Rogers around 3:42 a.m.

Rubbish fire reported near 25th and Burnham around 3:45 a.m.

The West Allis Fire Department also responded because there were two scenes so close to each other.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.