Developing: At least 8 fires reported on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE -- Officials are investigating multiple overnight fires on Milwaukee's south side.
Fire officials received reports of at least eight rubbish fires between 1:45 a.m. and 4 a.m. Some of those fires spread to nearby buildings.
At this time, police say there is a high probability these fires are related. The suspects are unknown, however, police indicate they are possibly juveniles on bicycles.
List of fires reported:
- Rubbish fire reported near 9th and Maple around 1:45 a.m.
- Garage fire reported near 10th and Lapham around 2:30 a.m.
- Rubbish fire reported near 29th and Hayes around 3 a.m.
- Garage fire reported near 31st and Hayes around 3:13 a.m.
- Garage fire reported near 30th and Burnham around 3:30 a.m.
- Building fire reported near 20th and Mitchell around 3:38 a.m.
- Fire reported near 28th and Rogers around 3:42 a.m.
- Rubbish fire reported near 25th and Burnham around 3:45 a.m.
The West Allis Fire Department also responded because there were two scenes so close to each other.
No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.