Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot increases to $435 million

MILWAUKEE — Lottery players have a chance to win a Powerball jackpot of $435 million Saturday, June 10th. The drawing comes to an estimated $273.1 million cash payout.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Lottery, the $435 million Powerball jackpot is on target to be Powerball’s 8th largest jackpot. We are now on track to have two top ten Powerball jackpots in 2017.

We’ve already had three Powerball jackpot wins in calendar year 2017, including the $156.2 million jackpot that was won in Pewaukee on March 22. The winning ticket was sold at Pewaukee Corner Pump at 1194 West Capitol Drive in Pewaukee.

Saturday’s drawing will be the twentieth roll in the current draw cycle that started on April 5. The last Powerball jackpot win was in Arizona on April 1.

The record $1.586 billion jackpot was hit on the 20th roll in January 2016.

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the Wednesday, June 7 drawing:

Each ticket costs $2 per play

Choose five different numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Powerball. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball).

For an extra $1 per play, you can choose Power Play to increase your non-jackpot winnings which will be multiplied by the drawing’s Power Play number. For example, if your prize is $50,000 and the Power Play number is 5, you win $250,000 just by adding Power Play.

The $1 million prize automatically becomes $2 million with Power Play.