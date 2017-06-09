× Food service partner of Packers to hire seasonal positions at Johnsonville Tailgate Village, Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — Delaware North Sportservice, the exclusive food and beverage service provider for the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, released on Friday, June 9th the dates for seven job fairs throughout the summer.

Thursday, June 8, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 22, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 6, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 13, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 20, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 27, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Each job fair will be held on the third floor of the Lambeau Field Atrium. Attendees should enter through either the American Family Insurance Gate or the Miller Lite Gate. Delaware North Sportservice staff will be onsite to assist access to the third floor.

Employees are sought to fill a variety of part-time positions, specifically at the new Johnsonville Tailgate Village. Supervisory positions are available, as well as various positions throughout the building, including at 1919 Kitchen & Tap.

Interested individuals will fill out an application and interview for positions during the job fair, so please come prepared. Anyone interested in applying should be highly motivated, professional in appearance and demeanor, as well as customer-oriented. Delaware North is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants, including minorities and women, are encouraged to apply.

Those interested in a position but unable to attend the job fair may find applications online at GreenBaySportservice.com.