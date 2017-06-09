Fro Zone: Newest ice cream trend rolls into Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The newest trend of hand-rolled ice cream has made its way to Milwaukee! Fro Zone, a gourmet rolled ice cream shop, has officially opened on Brady Street.

The company’s Facebook page describes their shop as “Wisconsin’s first gourmet rolled ice cream… offering rolled ice cream, boba tea, and a variety of drinks.”

Fro Zone is located at 1320 East Brady Street.

According to Yelp, their hours are as follows:

Mon 1:00 pm – 12:00 am

Tue 1:00 pm – 12:00 am

Wed 1:00 pm – 12:00 am

Thu 1:00 pm – 1:00 am

Fri 1:00 pm – 1:00 am

Sat 1:00 pm – 1:00 am

Sun 1:00 pm – 10:00 pm