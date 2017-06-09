× Judge denies request for terminally ill man who killed his wife to be released from custody

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha County judge denied on Friday, June 9th a conditional release request for Todd VanLare, a terminally ill man who killed his wife in 2004.

VanLare was found not guilty of the crime by reason of insanity. Now, VanLare’s family says he should be allowed to come home after a new diagnosis: terminal cancer.

Judge Ralph Ramirez denied the request for conditional release on Friday because he did not think it was appropriate at this time. However, he indicated in court that he would review future requests of this kind.

VanLare’s defense attorney was also ordered to submit an order to the Department of Health Services to provide the court with a plan if VanLare reaches a point where he is indeed release.

VanLare has been held at the Mendota Mental Health Facility for nearly 13 years. His family says VanLare’s bipolar disorder is now stabilized, he hasn’t been in trouble again, and he’s mostly confined to a bed.

