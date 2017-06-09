× Let’s reminisce: 1982 Brewers to celebrate 35th anniversary of American League Championship team

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will be taking you back in the time — 35 years — to remember one of the brightest moments in team history. It’s the 35th anniversary of the 1982 American League Championship team.

The 35th anniversary will be celebrated during the weekend of July 14-16. The main event of the weekend will be the reunion of the 1982 team in an on-field ceremony at Miller Park on Saturday, July 15, before the team’s 6:10 p.m. contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Who’s going to be there? Here’s the list:

Baseball Commissioner Emeritus and former Brewers Owner Allan H. (Bud) Selig

Jerry Augustine

Dwight Bernard

Mike Caldwell

Cecil Cooper

Jamie Easterly

Rollie Fingers

Jim Gantner

Larry Haney

Moose Haas

Larry Hisle

Audrey Kuenn (on behalf of husband Harvey Kuenn)

Pete Ladd

Don Money

Charlie Moore

Ben Oglivie

Rob Picciolo

Ed Romero

Ted Simmons, Jim Slaton

Gorman Thomas

Pete Vuckovich

Harry Warner

Robin Yount

The party will go on all weekend as the 2017 Brewers will wear the team’s 1982 home uniforms during all three games. The Phillies will also wear powder blue throwback uniforms from that season.

On Friday, July 14, the first 20,000 fans in attendance for the Brewers 7:10 p.m. contest against the Philadelphia Phillies will receive a Free-Shirt Friday replica Paul Molitor Jersey. The jersey will resemble the 1982 powder blue uniforms sported by the Brew Crew.

To cap off the weekend, all fans who are at Miller Park for the team’s Sunday 1:10 p.m. contest will receive a 1982 American League Championship replica ring.