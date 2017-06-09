Love a good deal? Here are some of the hot items for summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Lifestyle expert Jaymes Duke Ballard joins FOX6 WakeUp with some hot summer deals.

1.Uv costed shades

Bold colors and big sizes are hot this summer for her/him $10/$50

INDUSTRY SECRET -- Look on the left temple of your favorite frame! The 2 digit number that's there is your frame size! Knowing this will save you time and money!

www.JaymesDuke.com

2.Stylish Head bands

Made in the USA! For him and her! $5/$15 Free standard shipping in the Us.

3. Mitch Grooming for guys

Grooming hair gel that makes it so easy, It will look like you paid top dollar at a salon! 16.99/18.00 Professional salons or paulmitchell.com.

4. Pretty Woman Press-ons

Nails are so hot the # is up to 170,000 a day! If you want fun, trendy Nail art check out Pretty Woman at Walmart $7.99?