× Man arrested for OWI, cocaine possession following hit-and-run crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 31-year-old Green Bay man was taken into custody Thursday, June 8th for OWI and drug possession following a hit-and-run crash in Mount Pleasant.

The crash happened on Washington Avenue near 90th Street shortly before 3:30 p.m.

According to police, the crash occurred when the suspect vehicle was westbound on STH 20 at 92nd St. The vehicle collided with two highway signs posted near that intersection.

Officials say the car was damaged, however, it then proceeded east on STH 20 towards 90th Street and stopped near the intersection, according to witnesses.

The suspect vehicle then proceeded north on 90th Street, stopped, backed up into and damaged a fire hydrant and continued north on 90th Street and failed to stop at stop signs.

Police say a witness followed the driver and relayed information about his location.

Mount Pleasant officers caught up with the suspect vehicle in the 17700 block of Spring Street and arrested him. A K9 from the Sheriff’s Office alerted on the suspect vehicle — and approximately 69 grams of cocaine were recovered at the scene.

The driver was arrested for: OWI, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, hit & run, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office. He was taken the Racine County jail.

No one was injured in the crash.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.