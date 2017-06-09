Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 11-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 11-year-old boy. Javier Beltran was last seen near South 32nd Street and Lincoln Avenue Thursday, June 8th around 4 p.m.

Beltran is described as 4’11” tall, 80lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Beltran was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with orange writing, black athletic shorts, and red and black athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.