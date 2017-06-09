Pictures: Police seek to ID persons suspected of setting fires on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in regards to several south side fires in the overnight hours of Friday, June 9th. See the complete photo gallery below.

The suspects are wanted in connection with the following incidents:

2:50 a.m. on June 9 in the 2800 block of W. Hayes Avenue where two garbage cans were set on fire.

2:50 a.m. on June 9 in the 3000 block of W. Hayes Avenue where a garbage can was lit on fire and spread to a garage.

3:00 a.m. on June 9 in the 2400 block of S. 29 th Street where two garbage cans and a fence were set on fire.

3:30 a.m. on June 9 in the 1600 block of S. 20 th Street where a garbage can was lit on fire and spread to two garages.

3:40 a.m. on June 9 in the 1900 block of S. 28 th Street where a garbage cart was lit on fire. Additionally, the suspects attempted to set fire to a garage but were unsuccessful.

3:50 a.m. on June 9 in the 1000 block of W. Lapham Street where a garbage cart was lit on fire and spread to a building.

4:00 a.m. on June 9 in the 1400 block of S. 11 th Street where a garbage cart was lit on fire.

4:50 a.m. on June 9 in the 1800 block of S. 25th Street where a garbage can was lit on fire.

PHOTO GALLERY

As residents discover damage, the number of incidents may increase. Citizens who discover damage are encouraged to call the MPD non-emergency number at 414-933-4444 to report it.

The surveillance images attached are from the S. 20th Street incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.