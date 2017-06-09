× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday night, June 8th on the city’s northwest side.

The first shooting happened near 57th and Hadley around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the 36-year-old victim was shot multiple times by two adult suspects that we have identified. The investigation is ongoing and MPD is seeking the suspects.

The second shooting happened in an alley near 55th and Townsend around 9:40 p.m.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was shot under circumstances that remain under investigation.

