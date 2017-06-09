× Police: Man shot, wounded in drive-by shooting on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, June 9th on the city’s south side.

It happened near 15th and Becher shortly after midnight.

According to police, one man was taken to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the hand during a drive-by shooting. His injuries are non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

