× Silver Alert canceled: JL Lindsey “has been located”

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been canceled for JL Lindsey. An update on Friday afternoon, June 9th indicates Lindsey “has been located.” But details about his condition have not been released.

Lindsey had been last seen Wednesday, May 24th in the area of 80th and Bender at approximately 7:50 p.m. Officials indicated Lindsey suffers from dementia, and apparently walked away from a group home where he lives.

Friends and family members on Sunday, May 28th put up fliers, and they were offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Lindsey being located.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.