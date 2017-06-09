The U.S. Open isn’t just for golfers: A look at some of the family-friendly activities

ERIN HILLS -- The U.S. Open is not just for golf fans -- there's going to be a lot of family fun going on next week at Erin Hills. Allison Vartabedian joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About 2017 U.S. Open (website)

During the week of June 12-18, 2017, the U.S. Open Championship will be contested in Wisconsin for the first time. The championship will welcome the world’s top players vying for the title that has been contested since 1895. The United States Golf Association will provide the ultimate, most comprehensive test in golf to identify the best of the best, with past champions including Bob Jones, Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Wisconsin’s own Andy North and Tiger Woods.

The U.S. Open is played at iconic venues around the country, with 51 courses to date holding the distinction of U.S. Open site. Erin Hills will be the sixth public access course to host the championship (joining Pebble Beach, Pinehurst, Bethpage, Torrey Pines and Chambers Bay). More than 35,000 spectators are expected to attend each day, and more than 5,000 volunteers are needed (and those positions have already been filled). The championship will support the community through more than $130 million in anticipated economic impact.

The U.S. Open is considered one of the preeminent worldwide golf events, delivering the most memorable moments in golf history. The 2017 U.S. Open Championship, held on the grand stage of Erin Hills, will be its 117th playing. We are honored to welcome U.S. Open fans back to the Midwest, as we await Erin Hills’ moment to make history.