Tips: When the heat is on, you need to plan ways to stay cool
MILWAUKEE — The FOX6 6-day forecast shows we’re about to endure our first significant heatwave of the year — with temps in the upper 80s or low 90s for nearly an entire week.
While we will not be in a heat advisory or warning, it is advised you take all precautions to ensure you do not become a victim of a heat illness. Below are tips offers by the City of Milwaukee Health Department whenever the temperatures climb into the uncomfortable zone.
Stay Cool
- Slow down, limit physical activity, and try to spend part of your day in a cool space out of the sun or in an air-conditioned space. If your home does not have air conditioning, consider public places such as shopping malls, movie theaters, or libraries.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.
- Take cool baths or showers and use wet towels on your skin to help your body cool down.
- Never leave children, pets, or other adults, especially the elderly or those who are disabled, in a parked car. Temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.
Stay Hydrated
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day, whether you are thirsty or not.
- Avoid drinking caffeinated or alcoholic drinks, as these can increase heat effects.
Stay Informed
- Check your local news and weather reports for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.
- Be aware of symptoms of heat-related illness in adults, and be aware of special tips for infants.
- Check on relatives, friends, and neighbors, especially those who may be most at-risk for illness. These include very young children, the elderly, and those on certain medications (especially medications related to blood pressure, heart disease, and mental health).