Tips: When the heat is on, you need to plan ways to stay cool

MILWAUKEE — The FOX6 6-day forecast shows we’re about to endure our first significant heatwave of the year — with temps in the upper 80s or low 90s for nearly an entire week.

While we will not be in a heat advisory or warning, it is advised you take all precautions to ensure you do not become a victim of a heat illness. Below are tips offers by the City of Milwaukee Health Department whenever the temperatures climb into the uncomfortable zone.

Stay Cool

Slow down, limit physical activity, and try to spend part of your day in a cool space out of the sun or in an air-conditioned space. If your home does not have air conditioning, consider public places such as shopping malls, movie theaters, or libraries. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Take cool baths or showers and use wet towels on your skin to help your body cool down. Never leave children, pets, or other adults, especially the elderly or those who are disabled, in a parked car. Temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, whether you are thirsty or not. Avoid drinking caffeinated or alcoholic drinks, as these can increase heat effects.

Stay Informed