U.S. Marshals seek 2 fugitives wanted for parole violations, more

MILWAUKEE- - Consistently showing a total disregard for the law, U.S. Marshals say two fugitives are wanted for parole violations after recently cutting off their monitoring bracelets.

The agent on their case tells FOX6 News, days before Christmas of 2016 they are the lead suspects in an armed robbery on West Silver Spring Drive at a Walmart store. Prosecutors say a victim was approached by 21-year-old Damonta Jennings and 25-year-old Tony Powell.

Powell description

Height: 5’09”

Weight: 150 pounds

Tattoos on his chest, left and right forearm

Jennings description

Height: 5’03”

Weight: 135lbs

Tattoo on his chest

The two suspects were driving a white minivan. Both men have a drug charge on their criminal history. In fact, a few days before the armed robbery Jennings made a court appearance for possession with intent to deliver heroin.

In this case, they robbed the victim of several items including $200 in cash. Soon after the armed robbery the victim managed to chase after their getaway car. According to a criminal complaint, they were traveling southbound on I-41 when authorities began pursuing the vehicle. The chase stretched 18 miles.

“There was snow all over the ground,” the agent on their case said. “Although the speeds weren't excessive, nonetheless the conditions were dangerous.”

Both men were arrested after they ditched their minivan. They posted bail and were placed on GPS monitoring. Both racked up multiple violations including tampering with the device.

In recent weeks they managed to cut off their bracelets.

“We feel they are extremely dangerous,” the agent said. “People are fed up with this type of behavior and it needs to stop.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call U.S. Marshals at 414-297-3707.