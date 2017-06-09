MILWAUKEE -- Looking to beat the heat this weekend? Well we know a place that is rather chilly -- the movie theater! Paul Hall from Common Guy's Film Reviews joins Real Milwaukee to give us his real reviews of the newest, family-friendly flicks.
Was Wonder Woman really as wonderful as everyone says? Our movie man weighs in
-
Movie man shares his real reviews of “The Boss Baby” and other family friendly flicks
-
From superheroes in space to a sword in a stone: Our movie man shares is reviews
-
Are the movies that are new in theaters worth your time? Our movie man weighs in
-
Pirates of the Caribbean is back with a 5th installment, but should you see it?
-
Parents we WARNED, “Wolverine” isn’t your average super hero movie
-
-
The mythical beast Kong is king of the box office, but will Beauty and Beast dethrone him?
-
There’s something for everyone at the theater this weekend
-
“Crews are moving:” First steel rails in place for Milwaukee streetcar; construction earns mixed reviews
-
Health care bill the hot topic at separate town hall events in West Allis, Milwaukee
-
Paul Simon is Summerfest’s last American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliner for the 50th
-
-
USGA manager takes FOX6 “inside the ropes” at the 117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills
-
“Gratifying:” Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame honors 3 athletes with ties to the state
-
Needs vs. wants: How to teach your kids about movie marketing