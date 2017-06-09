× “Watch for slowing traffic:” Hot weather increases chances for pavement buckling

MILWAuKEE — A heatwave forecast through much of the state starting this weekend could create conditions for pavement buckling, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Motorists are asked to take extra caution.

According to a press release from the WisDOT, pavement buckles are most common when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot, causing pavement to expand. This can cause concrete slabs of pavement to push against each other, and if the pressure becomes great enough the pavement can buckle.

While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, WisDOT offers the following tips for motorists: