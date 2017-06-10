× 2 motorcyclists hurt after striking a deer in Town of Ottawa

TOWN OF OTTAWA — Two people are in the hospital after striking a deer on a motorcycle in the Town of Ottawa Friday evening, June 9th.

Officials say shortly before 8:30 p.m., squads from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and Village of Summit Police Department, along with units from the Dousman and Eagle Fire Departments, responded to the crash on Highway Z near Highway D.

It was reported that a motorcycle traveling northbound on Highway Z struck a deer. The motorcycle riders were thrown off the bike. They were not wearing helmets.

The driver of the motorcycle was a 54-year-old male. His passenger was a 50-year-old female. Both are from the Town of Ottawa — and were taken to Aurora Summit Medical Center with extensive injuries. The injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

The accident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.