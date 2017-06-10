Dad saves 2-year-old after seeing dry drowning

COLORADO — A Colorado father is thanking a family in Houston, Texas for a warning that saved his son’s life.

The Houston family was overcome by tragedy yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado’s story. Frankie died last week in what’s suspected to be a rare type of drowning called “dry or secondary drowning.” It happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.

Memorial Day weekend Frankie went swimming with his family, and after six days his condition worsened. Breathing got more difficult, his father described his last breath.

“He just woke up, and he said ‘ahhhhh’. And he took his last breath. I didn’t know what to do no more,” said Francisco Delgado, Frankie’s father.

The story was shared across the country. Parents warned about what few teaspoons of water could do.

In Colorado, Garon Vega’s son, Gio, got sick after inhaling a little water from a community pool. First, a fever, then a cough.

Vegas says he saw Frankie’s story and took Gio to the emergency room — and it’s a good thing he did. Doctors said Gio was drowning.

“The X-rays did show that he had a significant amount of water in his lungs, and that it was a good thing that we brought him in because if we hadn’t have, he wouldn’t have made it through the night,” said Vega.

Vega says he’s thankful to the Delgado’s for sharing their story, because it saved his son’s life.

“I feel like I needed to reach out to the parents of Little Frankie and tell him, I don’t know how to word it but, they’re a little boy saved our little boy’s life. There was a purpose,” said Vega.