Lit candle that fell over ignites fire in Racine home, causes extensive damage

RACINE — Racine fire officials say a lit candle that fell onto clothing ignited a fire in a home on Jay Eye See Ave. on Friday evening, June 9th.

The fire broke out just before 7:00 p.m. on the first floor of a two-story home. Officials say it caused both fire and smoke damage throughout home and to the exterior.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

There was one person in the building at the time of the fire who was able to exit safely.

The home is uninhabitable. The American Red Cross was not needed.