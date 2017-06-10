MPD officer nearly struck by gunfire near 26th and Auer Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tells FOX6 News an officer survived an encounter with an armed suspect Saturday evening, June 10th.

According to police, as a plan clothes officer was in the area of 26th and Auer Avenue, conducting an investigation, a suspect fired a gun nearly striking the officer.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle with another suspect.

Police say officers pursued the suspects in the vehicle until it crashed into another vehicle near 12th and Lloyd Streets. The suspects then fled on foot and were arrested without further incident.

Several firearms have been recovered in the fleeing vehicle.

Officials say there were three people in the vehicle that was struck. They sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The suspects are a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old man — both from Milwaukee. They are both on probation/parole for armed robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.