Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt following crash at Teutonia and Hampton Avenues

MILWAUKEE — One person has died and another is seriously hurt following a crash that took place near Teutonia and Hampton Avenues Saturday morning, June 10th. Officials say the driver of one of the vehicle’s involved fled the scene after the crash.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m.

According to Milwaukee police, a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling southbound on Teutonia struck a Honda Civic that was traveling westbound on Hampton, that failed to stop at a red traffic signal.

Officials say the front passenger of the Honda was transported to local hospital where he died. A second passenger of the Honda was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda fled on foot.

The driver of the Hyundai remained on scene.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the fleeing driver of the Honda. They are also working to determine the identity of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.