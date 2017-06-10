Police: Family held prisoner by bobcat inside their house

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police in New Jersey say a mother locked herself and her two young children in their bathroom after a bobcat got into their house, prompting a police response.

The Morris County family called police Wednesday evening to report that a bobcat had somehow gotten inside.

NJ.com reports officers opened all of the doors and windows in the house to coax the bobcat into leaving.

Washington Township police Sgt. Robert Oranchak says the bobcat left after about an hour. He says it didn’t appear to be sick or rabid.

The animal did not make any contact with the family or the officers.