Police searching for 9-year-old Milwaukee boy, last seen near 35th and Melvina

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing nine-year-old Milwaukee boy. Aaron Whitlock was last seen in the area North 35th and West Melvina Saturday afternoon, June 10th at approximately 4:05 p.m.

Whitlock is described as 4’02” tall, 80 pounds, medium complexion, short hairstyle, last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark blue jeans, and black Nike shoes. He is known to frequent the Milwaukee County Transit buses. He is also known to travel significant distances on foot.

If anyone has knowledge of his whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.