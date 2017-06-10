Results are in for Summerfest’s 7th Annual Rock ‘n Sole Run

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of runners participated on Saturday, June 10th in the 7th annual Rock ‘n Sole Run, presented by BMO Harris Bank, in one of three races – half marathon, quarter marathon and 5K.
Race results are as follows:
|Race
|Men’s Overall Top Finisher
|Women’s Overall Top Finisher
|Half Marathon
|Patrick Campbell
Milwaukee, WI
01:10:05.41
|Lauren Cunningham
Milwaukee, WI
01:27:32.57
|Quarter Marathon
|Will Farah
Milwaukee, WI
00:41:14.54
|Kelly Johnson
Chicago, IL
00:45:38.66
|5K
|Brendon Paucek
Eau Claire, WI
00:17:49.15
|Kenzie Schroeder
Milwaukee, WI
00:20:54.40
All three routes also featured scenic views from the Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge, Henry Maier Festival Park and the lakefront. Proceeds from the Rock ‘n Sole Run benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and Summerfest Foundation, Inc.
For more information visit rocknsolerun.com.