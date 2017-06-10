Results are in for Summerfest’s 7th Annual Rock ‘n Sole Run

June 10, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of runners participated on Saturday, June 10th in the 7th annual Rock ‘n Sole Run, presented by BMO Harris Bank, in one of three races – half marathon, quarter marathon and 5K.

Race results are as follows:

Race Men’s Overall Top Finisher Women’s Overall Top Finisher
Half Marathon Patrick Campbell

Milwaukee, WI

01:10:05.41

 Lauren Cunningham

Milwaukee, WI

01:27:32.57
Quarter Marathon Will Farah

Milwaukee, WI

00:41:14.54

 Kelly Johnson

Chicago, IL

00:45:38.66
5K Brendon Paucek

Eau Claire, WI

00:17:49.15

 Kenzie Schroeder

Milwaukee, WI

00:20:54.40

All three routes also featured scenic views from the Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge, Henry Maier Festival Park and the lakefront. Proceeds from the Rock ‘n Sole Run benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and Summerfest Foundation, Inc.

For more information visit rocknsolerun.com.