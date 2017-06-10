Results are in for Summerfest’s 7th Annual Rock ‘n Sole Run

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of runners participated on Saturday, June 10th in the 7th annual Rock ‘n Sole Run, presented by BMO Harris Bank, in one of three races – half marathon, quarter marathon and 5K.

Race results are as follows:

Race Men’s Overall Top Finisher Women’s Overall Top Finisher Half Marathon Patrick Campbell Milwaukee, WI 01:10:05.41 Lauren Cunningham Milwaukee, WI 01:27:32.57 Quarter Marathon Will Farah Milwaukee, WI 00:41:14.54 Kelly Johnson Chicago, IL 00:45:38.66 5K Brendon Paucek Eau Claire, WI 00:17:49.15 Kenzie Schroeder Milwaukee, WI 00:20:54.40

All three routes also featured scenic views from the Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge, Henry Maier Festival Park and the lakefront. Proceeds from the Rock ‘n Sole Run benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and Summerfest Foundation, Inc.

For more information visit rocknsolerun.com.